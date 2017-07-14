Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils from schools in Kirklees and Calderdale were successful in the West Yorkshire School Games summer festival.

They were among 1,200 children Kirklees, Calderdale, Leeds, Wakefield and Bradford to compete in a wide variety of sports at the Leeds Beckett University’s Headingley campus.

Kirklees schools competed in 11 different sports and were the most successful of the five districts, winning five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.

Bradford was second with five gold and two bronze medals. Leeds schools won four gold, six silver and four bronze followed by Calderdale with two gold and five bronze and Wakefield with one gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

The festival included an Olympic style opening ceremony featuring performances from Level Up Academy and Ralph Thorseby School dance team. The games were formally opened by Mirfield sprinter and 2008 Olympian Emily Freeman.

Pupils competed in sports including athletics, boccia, football, tri-golf, tag rugby, netball, gymnastics, cheerleading, tennis and cycling with the event supported by a team of 50 volunteers.

Nigel Harrison, chief executive of organisers Yorkshire Sport Foundation, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the schools who took part in what was a brilliant day of competitive sport.”

The results included:

Tennis (Year 3-4)

1. Lindley (Kirklees)

2. Roundhay (Leeds)

3. Upperthong (Kirklees)

Tennis (Year 5)

1. Wooldale (Kirklees)

2. Wigton Moor (Leeds)

3. The Gleddings (Calderdale)

Cheerleading (Year 7-11 POM)

1. Appleton ‘B’ (Bradford)

2. Almondbury (Kirklees)

3. Appleton ‘A’ (Bradford)

Cycling (Year 7-9)

1. Holmfirth High ‘A’ (Kirklees)

2. Prince Henrys (Leeds)

3. Royds Hall (Kirklees)

Football (Under 11 boys)

1. Cross Flats (Bradford)

2. Kirkburton (Kirklees)

3. Greenside (Leeds)

Tri-Golf (Under 11 Mixed)

1. Holy Spirit (Kirklees)

2. Valley View (Leeds)

3. Dixons Manningham (Bradford)

Tag rugby (Year 5-6)

1. Baildon (Bradford)

2. Moorlands (Kirklees)

3. Lower Wortley (Leeds)

Gymnastics (Under 9 Advanced)

1. Sandal Primary (Bradford)

2. Robertstown CE (Kirklees)

3. Blackgates (Leeds)

Gymnastics (under 11 Foundation)

1. Westbrook Lane (Leeds)

2. Huddersfield Grammar (Kirklees)

3. The Gleddings (Calderdale)

4. Gymnastics (under 11 Advanced)

5. Altofts (Wakefield)

6. Grammar School at Leeds (Leeds)

7. Roberttown (Kirklees)

Athletics (Year 7)

1. North Halifax Grammar (Calderdale)

2. Kirkburton (Kirklees)

3. Rastrick (Calderdale)

Netball (Year 5-6)

1. Holmfirth (Kirklees)

2. Holy Rosary (Leeds)

3. Normanton Common (Wakefield)

New Age Kurling

1. Brooksbank ‘1’ (Calderdale)

2. Kirkburton (Kirklees)

3. Brooksbank ‘2’ (Calderdale)

4. Boccia

5. Bruntcliffe (Leeds)

6. Shelley (Kirklees)

7. Brighouse (Calderdale)