The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 88-year-old Colne Valley “legend” who sweeps rubbish and cleans up dog poo is getting a brand new broom - and a host of new friends - thanks to an appeal on Facebook.

Bill Pavelin and his sweeping brush are a familiar sight - at the bottom of Mount Road, Marsden Bill can be spotted every day before 7am cleaning up the street.

His son-in-law Simon Wright has appealed to members of the ‘Marsden - a local place for local people’ Facebook group to donate a new broom - and has been inundated with offers.

He said: “If you live near the bottom of Mount Road you may have noticed a elderly gentleman sweeping the rubbish or removing the dog poo every morning before 7am.

“This is my 88 year old father-in-law Bill, who has done the same thing his entire life.

“Cleaning the streets was his job and whilst working he never had a complaint.

“Anyway he’s after a new broom and insists on a wooden one. So if anyone has a wooden broom they dont want, it would be put to good use by Bill.

“Please feel free to say ‘Hi Bill,” because at 88 he does not have a lot of friends calling round or saying hi.

“He never asks for thanks but he does like human contact, although he is a bit deaf. “Hi Bill” is enough thanks.”

Simon’s post was flooded with messages of support and offers of new brooms.

Sadie Louise said: “I drive past him nearly every morning. He’s always there sweeping away and often ends up half way down fall lane doing it.”

Karl Hutson said: “Lovely guy. Say hello every morning.”

Emma Walch said: “A true gentleman and a rare breed.

“You need to read these comments so he’s aware that the community have respect and love for what he does.”

Gilli Burland posted: “Aw what a trooper!”

Posters have clubbed together and ordered a new broom for Bill.

Simon added: “Thank you very much. It’s very good to know he’s appreciated.

“I’ve just read the messages out to Bill. He’s buzzing.

“I think we have all proved that Marsden has great community spirit and that Bill is an all round top bloke.

“We will soon have his new broom and someone has also arranged a surprise for him.

“It’s great to see an older gentleman with a smile on his face and proof that age has nothing to do with ability to help improve all our lives.

“If we all do the same we could improve the image of Marsden even further. Personally I’m chuffed to bits Bill’s talents have been recognised even at 88. I know he is.

“Now if everyone just waves or shouts “Hi Bill” as they are driving past every so often that would make his day.”