With the phenomenon of ‘fake news’, amateur bloggers and community correspondents, knowing if your news is real can be an issue.

Today on Trusted News Day, the Examiner is reminding readers what sets us apart from all the other sources of news you may read online on social media or in leaflets and newsletters that may be handed out.

1 We hold the authorities to account, monitoring and reporting where necessary, the decisions they make, the money they spend and the issues they ignore.

2 We are transparent about how we’ve got our story with people involved given the chance to comment on the record. Anonymous comments are only used when reporters are sure the sources are credible and their claims have been fact checked.

3 Our stories are politically neutral with no agenda. Unlike some national papers, The Examiner does not disguise opinion as news and does not seek to focus on discrediting or promoting any particular political party.

4 We don’t do speculation. If there is an incident we will get a reporter to find out what is happening with their own eyes, not rely on hearsay on social media or information from anonymous callers.

5 Our journalistic skills, such as writing in shorthand, mean we can be relied upon to accurately record events, interviews, meetings and court cases. All staff have passed rigorous training courses to qualify as reporters and further industry accredited qualifications to become senior reporters. Our knowledge of media law is regularly updated and our skills in investigating stories constantly developed.

6 Our access to official spokesmen gives us the ability to verify claims that members of the public do not have.

7 Our community contacts built up over many decades help us keep abreast of issues across Kirklees and beyond, helping us report on real issues that affect residents everywhere.

8 Our operations and activities are regulated by IPSO, the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

9 Our reporters also comply with the code of practice and ethics recommended by the National Union of Journalists.