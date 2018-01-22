Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists have been struggling to get out of Sainsbury’s car park in Brighouse as essential gas repair work takes place.

The north of England’s gas distributor, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is investing more than £35,000 to upgrade the ageing gas distribution network on Huddersfield Road.

The work started several weeks ago and was scheduled for completion early this week.

But the traffic management measures in the area near the Sainsbury’s store in Mill Lane – always a busy area – has led to motorists who join the queue to go through the lights and then stop in a yellow boxed area. This means motorists trying to get out of the car park are stuck in.

One motorist told the Examiner: “It’s causing a lot of disruption. Cars should not be in the yellow box which is causing a lot of frustration for people trying to leave Sainsbury’s.”

When the work was announced, Chris Nevison, Business Operational Leader for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We have been working closely with Calderdale Council to carefully plan these works in order to minimise any disruption to customers.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these works, and thank our customers for their patience and support in getting them completed as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile motorists are still waiting for gas repair work to begin near the traffic lights junction at The Sun Inn on New Hey Road and Bradley Bar.

Signs have been in place since the start of the year warning motorists to expect severe delays over a period of three weeks from January 3 at both points but nothing has happened thus far.