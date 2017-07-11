Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Duke of York was in Huddersfield yesterday to congratulate hundreds of pupils from local schools on their digital skills.

The students are among the first in the country to complete the first stage of a digital and enterprise awards scheme that Prince Andrew has helped to devise.

They were presented with certificates by the duke, who is Chancellor of the University of Huddersfield, at a ceremony at the university.

The Duke of York Inspiring Digital Enterprise Award (IDEA) is the digital and enterprise equivalent of the long-established Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

Bronze awards can be earned by taking a range of digital and enterprise challenges. Soon, silver awards will be available and then gold awards will come online.

The university played a key role in developing IDEA which was launched earlier this year.

The presentations were made on the first day of the university’s annual summer sequence of graduation ceremonies.

More than 200 pupils from 10 schools received certificates – including students at Brighouse High School, Castle Hall Academy, Holmfirth High School, Huddersfield Grammar School, Lightcliffe Academy, North Huddersfield Trust School and Westborough High School.

IDEA badges can be taken by anyone at any age if they have access to a computer. However, the scheme is proving a hit in schools where it can back up the National Curriculum, while teachers are also using IDEA to boost their key digital and enterprise skills.