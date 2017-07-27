The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Love Island will no doubt be going into cold turkey following Monday's final.

But fret not - the steamy series will be back next year, ITV have confirmed.

And if you're single, fairly uninhibited, young and reasonably good looking there could be a slot on the show for you.

You need to be over 18 before the closing date on April 30 and have a valid passport or travel papers, e.g. a visa.

And you'll need to be available to take part in filming for a least eight weeks between May and July.

To apply click here .

(Image: PA)

The casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another - but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public who ultimately decide who stays on Love Island."

The new series is expected to hit the screens in June next year.

And if it's been as popular as this year - it beat this year's Big Brother ratings - you could be appearing on a 9pm prime time slot.