A family has installed a bench and planted spring bulbs at the favourite beauty spot of a mum who died of breast cancer aged just 33.

Members of the Walder and Bates family raised the money to pay for a bench and memorial plaque at Digley Reservoir in tribute to mum-of-four Cathy Temple, who died in January last year.

And on the first anniversary of her passing away, they donned wellies and winter coats to plant spring bulbs close to the bench.

Cathy’s partner Stephen Walder was joined by family members including Otis, Rueben, Leon, Ines, Eva and Mark Walder, Carl Temple, Paige and Savannah Bates – and pet dog Jagger – braving the January cold.

Said Stephen: “The bench was provided by Yorkshire Water and completed a few days ago. It was put in place on the anniversary of Cathy’s passing on January 5. We had a JustGiving page for people to contribute to the cost.

“We live in Holmfirth and we used to walk a lot around Digley. It’s in a nice position – one of the best spots up there – and it will be a real sun trap in the summer.

“We wanted to do something that wasn’t just for the family, but for everyone to enjoy. Come spring, I would like to think it is going to look quite nice.”