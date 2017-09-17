Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free dental treatment is being offered to people who are suffering pain but can’t afford private care.

The huge shortage of NHS dentists – particularly in North Kirklees – has been highlighted in recent years.

In 2015, NHS dental spending in Huddersfield’s Greenhead ward was 14 times higher than in Dewsbury West.

At the time there was only one NHS dentist that was taking on patients.

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff recently claimed there are currently no dental practices accepting new NHS patients in all of her constituency – which also includes Mirfield, Kirkburton and Denby Dale.

Charity Dentaid is now coming to the area for a number of free clinics to help people who have a problem but no dentist to treat it.

A mobile dental unit will be visiting six locations over the next two weeks, including Dewsbury, Mirfield, Ravensthorpe and Thornhill Lees.

The clinics, which start in Savile Town tomorrow, will provide emergency pain relieving treatments including extractions and fillings along with oral health advice and teeth screening.

Treatments are free and people will be able to turn up and wait to see the dentist.

The project has been funded by The Dewsbury and Mirfield District Committee which awarded Dentaid a £7,060 grant.

The volunteer dentists will be led by dentist Nick O’Donovan from Dewsbury Dental Centre.

Dentaid CEO Andrew Evans, said: “The beauty of the mobile dental unit is that we can take a dental service right to the people who need it most.

“We understand there are many reasons why people might not be able to access dental treatment and we want to help people out of immediate pain before offering them advice about accessing regular dental care.

“We are very grateful to The Dewsbury and Mirfield District Committee for enabling us to bring the mobile dental unit to the area and the volunteer dental professionals who are helping people in their community who have been suffering dental pain.”

Clr Cathy Scott, cabinet lead for public health, said: “I am delighted that this project is coming to Dewsbury.

“Before it disbanded, the committee awarded the grant to Dentaid because we recognise that good dental health is essential to the wellbeing of local people.

“We know that not everyone is registered with a dentist and that some people find it difficult to pay for dental care.

“By supporting this project we can make sure that the most vulnerable people in our communities can access support to relieve pain and prevent future problems occurring.

“The mobile clinic will be in easy to reach, well known locations and I would encourage anyone who is concerned about their dental health and doesn’t have access to dental care at the moment to pop along and see one of these volunteer dentists.”

Monday’s sessions follow a pilot project in Dewsbury, launched in December 2015, which provided dental care for 150 people over seven months.

Some of those patients had developed dental problems while they were on a dentist’s waiting list and others were vulnerable people who found it hard to access regular dental treatment.

The mobile dental unit will be open for treatment at the following venues and times:

September 18 and 19 at Pentland Infant School from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

September 20 and 21 at Mirfield Community Centre from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

September 25 at Dewsbury Town Hall from 3pm to 7pm.

September 26 and 27 at Chickenley Community Centre from 3pm to 7pm.

September 28 at The Greenwood Centre from 2.30pm to 6.30pm and September 29 from noon to 4.30pm.

October 2 and 3 at Thornhill Lees Community Centre from 3pm to 7pm.