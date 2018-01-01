Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The time has come - yes we need to take down our Christmas trees.

Now it’s 2018 households will be taking down the tinsel ready to return to work and school.

In the UK around 250 tonnes of Christmas trees that could have been recycled are simply thrown out.

So here are some ways you can recycle your real Christmas tree this year.

Scouts:

The Huddersfield North Scouts are running their annual tree collection service on Saturday, January 13.

For a minimum donation of £3.50 they will collect your tree and take it to be recycled.

To book your collection email scoutscollect@yahoo.co.uk. For Lindley, Edgerton, Birkby, Marsh, Cowcliffe, Fixby, Bradley and Fartown phone 01484 422428.

For Salendine Nook, Outlane, Mount, Birchencliffe and Oakes phone 01484 311662

The 1st Holme Valley (Holmfirth) Scouts will be collecting on Saturday, January 6, for a £5 donation.

They will cover the Holmfirth, Holmbridge, Upperthong, Hinchliffe Mill, Netherthong, Thongsbridge, Cartworth Moor, Underbank, Hade Edge, Wooldale, Scholes, New Mill and Brockholes. Visit www.1sthv.co.uk for details.

Marsden Scouts: A number of the Marsden scouts are offering a Christmas tree collection service and the main collection day will be Sunday, January 7. The cost is £5 per tree and proceeds are supporting a group of Explorers who wish to complete their Duke of Edinburgh expedition in Iceland.

It covers the Marsden area only. For details visit here.

Household waste centres:

Kirklees Council’s household waste sites have a garden bin for Christmas trees. They are closed New Year’s Day. For locations and opening times visit / www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/your-property-bins-recycling/household-waste-recycling-centres.aspx

In Calderdale trees recycled at any of the local Household Waste Recycling Centres in Calderdale will be used to make mulch and improve soils in parks and gardens in the borough.

Ogden Water:

Ogden Water Local Nature Reserve in Halifax recycles Christmas trees and they can be dropped off until the end of January.

Trees with roots will be planted up in the woodland to add to the diverse range of trees present and those that do not have roots will be used to create a border around the reservoir.

This border prevents anyone from accessing the water – helping to keep people safe. It also creates a habitat that is used by birds, mammals insects and plants to breed, grow and develop over the coming year.

Christmas trees can be dropped off outside the classroom, opposite the visitor centre until the end of January.