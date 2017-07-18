Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conor McGregor’s F-word suit could soon be on the racks at a Huddersfield tailor’s shop.

The Irish fighter wore a suit made from Huddersfield cloth – with the phrase “F*** You” woven into the pinstripe – when he confronted opponent Floyd Mayweather at a press conference before their much-anticipated bout next month in Las Vegas.

Now Scott Hutton, of Owen Scott in King Street, plans to commission Elland-based Huddersfield Fine Worsteds (HFW) to supply 70 metres of the same material – with the same phrase in the pinstripe – after receiving several enquiries from potential customers keen to copy Conor’s sartorial style.

Scott said: “We are speaking to HFW about commissioning the same cloth. Seventy metres will make about 25 suits. We thought about only making them available to our bespoke customers, but we have already had 10 people contacting us to say they would buy one if they were available.”

Scott said the suits would be priced at about £495 as the high-quality cloth is expense to weave – but said buyers would be owning “a little but of Huddersfield history.” The single-breasted navy suit – designed by HFW, woven by Pennine Weavers in Keighley and finished by Moldgreen dyers and finishers W T Johnson – took the internet by storm.

Scott acknowledged that the wording might be offensive, but said Conor’s suit had reached a worldwide audience, helping to reinforce Huddersfield’s reputation for quality products.