Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The list of items banned from this year’s Reading and Leeds Festivals includes fireworks, flares, drones, glass, weapons....and pineapples.

Organisers of the festivals said the ban on pineapples was in response to fans of the band Glass Animals who are known for bringing excessive amounts of the fruit to their gigs.

It is said to stem from the song Pork Soda which includes a line about pineapples.

Drummer Joe Seaward joked that the pineapple ban was “fruitist” since it didn’t include other fruits such as watermelon.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

When the band performed at Glastonbury the stage was decorated with pineapples.

A spokesman for Reading and Leeds Festivals said: “Organisers were a little concerned about hundreds of pineapples turning up on site so we decided to ask fans not to bring them along.”

But he added that “the tongue may be slightly in cheek on this one.”

Leeds Festival is taking place at Bramham Park August 25-27. Acts include Muse, Liam Gallagher, Kasabian and Eminem.