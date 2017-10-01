Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has to be one of the strangest special days of the year.

Friday, October 27 is National Black Cat Day and the reason there is such a day is that it normally takes longer to find a new home for a black cat than more colourful cats such as tabby, tortie and gingers.

Catherine Hubbard from the Cats Protection Adoption Centre in Gildersome near Birstall revealed: “The world of cat rescue and Cats Protection started National Black Cat day to help raise awareness of black cats and the fact that these mini panthers are just as amazing as their more colourful counterparts.

“National Black Cat Day is a day designed to promote black cats and bring awareness to those who might be looking to purchase a kitten or rehome a cat. As part of the day, black cat owners on social media show off their pets using #BlackCatDay, hoping to squash the superstitions and show black cats make as good a pet as any other cat. Superstitions regarding black cats vary depending on the culture, historically countries in Europe have considered black cats to be a symbol of evil omens and the familiars of witches.

“Statistically, black cats take an average of 22% longer to rehome than other more colourful cats.”

The centre has rehomed almost 2,000 unwanted cats since it opened four years ago.

There are two events to promote the day.

The Black Cat Prowl is a 7k sponsored walk around Gildersome and Drighlington on Friday, October 27 at 7pm with a halfway visit to the centre.

The Black Cat Band Night at the Gildersome Arms on Saturday, October 28 features Brighouse songsmith Roger Davies and Leeds-based rock band Broken Road.

The centre can be contacted on 0300 012 1505.