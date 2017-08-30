The video will start in 8 Cancel

There could be some relief in sight for Town fans who are struggling to park.

Bosses behind the HD One scheme are bidding to create almost 1,000 new spaces for football and rugby league fans.

Town’s promotion to the Premier League has seen the club have to give a number of parking spaces in the St Andrew’s Road car park to TV broadcasting trucks.

Many more will be lost when the £100m HD One scheme begins next year as the new complex is to be built on the existing car parks off Bradley Mills Road.

Increased attendances at the John Smith’s Stadium have further compounded the short term problem with residents in Rawthorpe complaining Town fans are dumping their cars anywhere they can.

Owners of the stadium are now hoping to fast-track a short term solution on a site they will use as a long term solution when HD One is built.

They say the land at the corner of Gas Works Street and St Andrew’s Road can accommodate 970 vehicles – roughly doubling the existing parking capacity.

Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd (KSDL), the company spearheading the multi-million pound plan for a major leisure and retail venue alongside the John Smith’s Stadium, announced it had bought a seven acre plot early last month.

A formal application to convert it into a car park has now been lodged with Kirklees Council in a bid to solve the short term loss of spaces to broadcasters.

It says it will be used as a temporary car park for up to two years and would then be upgraded into a permanent car park as HD One construction gets underway in 2018.

HD One is set to include a £13m Raddison hotel, a dry ski slope, a Hollywood Bowl ten-pin bowling complex, shops and restaurants by Nando’s, Five Guys and Zizzi.