You may have had your child christened, but ever thought of getting your pet blessed?

Well you can this afternoon (Sunday, October 1) in Calderdale.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District branch are holding the 10th annual Animal Blessing Service at Halifax Minster.

The 2.30pm service will be at the minster on Causeway, HX1 1QL.

Events co-ordinator Fay Gibbons said “It’s a fun and unique way to celebrate World Animal Day and we always look forward to seeing all the different kinds of animals who come along for their blessings. We’ve had everything from cats to ponies in previous years!”

The service will be conducted by Trish Boyd,a Reader at the minster who will bless all the animals that attend.

To find out more go to www.rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk .