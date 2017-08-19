Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fans are being urged to head to the John Smith’s Stadium in good time before Sunday’s big kick-off because of roadworks and temporary road closures.

Huddersfield Town officials have issued a plea to fans ahead of the club’s first Premier League home match which kicks off at 1.30pm.

Tickets for the fixture against Newcastle United are sold out (although some tickets may be available via the Terriers Exchange scheme) and the attendance is likely to be in the region of 24,000, which will put extra pressure on the roads around the ground.

The club has also revealed it has a new match day car park on Gasworks Street which will be available to Town fans only at a cost of £6.50 a game. Fans will need to get a pass from the club ticket office (NO pay on entry). The car park entrance is on St Andrew’s Road.

Entry to the Gasworks Street car park will be restricted to Huddersfield Town fans and will be stewarded throughout the day.

A club spokesman warned fans to set off to the John Smith’s Stadium in good time because of roadworks and road closures.

Roadworks on Leeds Road are likely to cause problems for those heading to the stadium in vehicles, particularly those arriving with little time to spare.

A club spokesman said: “Huddersfield Town advises fans to leave with plenty of time when heading to the John Smith’s Stadium prior to the club’s Premier League match against Newcastle United on Sunday due to roadworks on Leeds Road.

“Leeds Road has now been reduced to one lane as essential gas works is undertaken at the junction of Bradley Mills Road and Leeds Road. This will then progress down towards the junction of St. Andrew’s Road.

“The lane closure on Leeds Road will last for approximately nine weeks.”

Engineers are currently working on St Andrew’s Road across from the junction of Town Terrace, however, the one-way system that has been put in place has temporarily been reduced in lengths, now going to the junction of Thistle Street.

This means two-way traffic will be enabled from the junction of Gasworks Street to the junction of Thistle Street.

And from Tuesday, August 29, a road closure will be in place on the junction of Leeds Road and St Andrew’s Road for up to four weeks; a diversion will be in place utilising Thistle Street to allow access onto St Andrew’s Road and Leeds Road.