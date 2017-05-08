Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Conservatives are odds on to win back Dewsbury at the General Election – and former UKIP voters could play a key part in their victory.

The Dewsbury constituency – which includes areas such as Mirfield, Kirkburton and Denby Dale – is the most marginal in Kirklees with it swapping between Labour and Tory on each of the last three elections.

And bookies Betfair have heavily backed it to change hands again.

The Tories are 1/6 on to gain control with young candidate Beth Prescott.

At the 2015 vote Paula Sherriff achieved a 1,451 majority over Simon Reevell, who himself had unseated Shahid Malik by just 1,526 votes five years earlier.

Results from 2015 show Ms Sherriff achieved 22,406 votes to Mr Reevell’s 20,955.

But sitting in third place was UKIP’s Mark Thackray with 6,649 votes – more than 12% of the total.

With support for UKIP quickly evaporating following the successful bid to leave the European Union it is expected significant amounts of their votes will go to other parties.

Assuming very few former UKIP voters will switch to Labour, just a few thousand are needed by 25-year-old Miss Prescott to make her the youngest Conservative MP ever.

Tactical voting by Liberal Democrat and Green supporters could make it a very close call.

But despite Ms Sherriff’s apparent good track record of representing her constituency she appears to be doomed.

Huddersfield University politics lecturer, Dr Pete Woodcock, agreed.

“If the Conservatives are serious about increasing their majority they have to take Dewsbury,” he said.

“I know for a fact that Conservative activists in Huddersfield are being sent to Dewsbury.

“The 8,500 votes that UKIP and the Lib Dems had in 2015 and where they go is key.

“Turnout is a big factor – a number of people who voted UKIP last time might just not turn up.

“UKIP always claimed it was taking votes away from Labour in the post-industrial heartlands, so there is a possibility some would go back.

“But if strategists in Labour were relying on votes moving over from UKIP then I don’t think that would be a successful one.

“Paula has been high profile with her tampon tax campaign and that could help her.

“But if you look at the opinion polls and the swing from Labour, then Dewsbury IS going Tory.”