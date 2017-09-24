Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Trinity shopping centre in Leeds on Sunday after a fire alarm sounded – at McDonald’s down the road.

Diners had to leave their food and shoppers and cinema-goers were ushered outside as security guards cleared the building.

Firefighters were called after an alarm went off at McDonald’s in nearby Briggate.

The alarm also triggered an alert in the McDonald’s in the Trinity centre, sparking a full-scale evacuation.

Firefighters were called at around 1.15pm but the all clear was quickly given and people were allowed back by 2.30pm.

A spokesman for Leeds Fire Station said an overheated fridge had set off the fire alarm at McDonald’s in Briggate, triggering another alarm in the Trinity centre restaurant.

Trinity Leeds has 120 shops, a large selection of restaurants, bars and coffee shops and an Everyman Cinema.

The glass-domed shopping complex, in Albion Street, opened in March 2013 and cost £350 million to build.

Trinity Leeds later tweeted: “The cause has been investigated and the centre is open as usual. Nothing to worry about!”