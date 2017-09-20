Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rumours of Britain facing the remnants of Hurricanes Jose and Maria are just rubbish, the Examiner’s weather man claims.

Gossip has been circulating the internet claiming the super storms would tail off with their last bit of energy to peter out over the UK.

Weather man Paul Stevens rubbished the claim today (Wednesday), but said the storms may well enter the Gulf Stream and head north.

“There is certainly no indication we will be affected by the terrible hurricanes ongoing across the Atlantic.

“They are definitely interacting with the Stream in the States and we will see the storms head north up the US east coast and dissipate. There may be a few after effects as far north as Iceland.”

So what does the end of September have in store for weather in Huddersfield?

Temperatures are to fluctuate over the next few days, but on average will be warmer than usual for this time of year.

Paul said: “Today will be pleasant with temperatures of up to around 19 degrees. It may be a bit chillier tomorrow and the forecast is for rain and around 13 degrees, but this will climb again and stay dry through Friday and the weekend.

“Things may pick up a little bit of energy at the end of the month with some wet and windy weather in store.”