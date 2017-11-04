Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heroin addict who stole jars of coffee later had his teeth knocked out in a vicious assault, a court heard.

Jay Gair admitted to the theft at the Heckmondwike branch of Lidl on October 14.

He was stopped by a security guard as he tried to take five jars of Nescafé classic worth £20.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, explained to Kirklees magistrates that his client committed the offence on impulse.

He said the 35-year-old has issues with his accommodation and poor health, having been in and out of hospital due to his deep vein thrombosis, blood clots and abscesses.

He explained: “This is as a result of years of taking intravenous Class A drugs.

“He still takes a bag a day of heroin, some crack and some spice, none of which will do him any good.

“Two weeks ago he was badly assaulted and had his front teeth knocked out.

“He’s been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and personality disorder, which may be drug-induced, a drug habit and a rotten record.”

Magistrates ordered a full probation report on Gair, of Clarkson Street in Ravensthorpe, prior to sentencing him on November 13.