A man arrested while more than four times over the drink-drive limit has finally admitted that he has a problem with alcohol.

Jonathan Jones already had two drink-driving convictions when he was pulled over by police late on July 3.

A roadside breath test revealed that he had 155 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is more than four times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley said: “I think the penny had dropped with him now that he has an alcohol problem.”

Jones, of Thorpe Avenue in Holmfirth, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told magistrates that at 9.30pm on July 3 an off duty police officer noticed Jones driving a Ford Fiesta on Denby Dale Road.

Due to the manner of the 35-year-old’s driving, the officer suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol and requested assistance from his colleagues.

Jones was stopped on Penistone Road in Holmfirth and the officers could immediately smell interview intoxicants on his breath as they spoke with him.

After providing the high reading at the roadside, they arrested him and took him to Huddersfield Police Station.

There Jones failed to provide the required two samples of breath and could not provide a medical reason for that refusal.

Magistrates heard that he already had two previous drink-driving convictions dating back to 2002 and 2006.

Mr Kingsley added that his client conceded that he was alcohol dependant and also suffered from depression.

He told magistrates: “He did give a roadside sample but didn’t give one at the police station and has been prosecuted for failing to provide a sample

“He’s 35 and I think that the penny has finally dropped with him now that he has an alcohol problem.”

The textile industry worker recently split from his girlfriend and had been on a downward spiral since, he added.

Magistrates sentenced Jones to 18 weeks in custody.

However, they agreed to suspend this prison sentence for a year.

He must complete six months of alcohol treatment as part of a 12-month community order.

Jones was also banned from driving for 36 months.

He must pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.