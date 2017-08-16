Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A HGV driver has been fined after driving for 22 hours – with breaks totalling just 70 minutes.

Kirklees magistrates heard that Jamie Derbyshire travelled for long periods of time without taking the legally required breaks.

He pleaded guilty by post to three charges of travelling for more than four-and-half hours without taking a minimum 45 minute break.

The offences cane to light after the 28-year-old was stopped for roadside checks at Ainley Top in Huddersfield.

He explained that he was travelling from Chorley to Rotherham and handed over his digital tachograph card showing his driving times, distance and speed.

On October 26 he travelled for eight hours and 17 minutes with a stop of just 16 minutes.

Then on November 9 he drove for eight hours and 13 minutes with only a 21 minute break.

And on February 17 he travelled for five hours and 55 minutes, stopping for 33 minutes.

Derbyshire, of South Street in Rotherham, confirmed that he was aware of the driving regulations and made no further comment to police.

Kirklees magistrates fined him £330 and ordered him to pay £212 prosecution costs plus £33 victim surcharge.