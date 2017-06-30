Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A controversial sculpture planned for a culturally barren area of Huddersfield town centre has been scrapped - for now.

The four-metre long piece of reflective curved metalwork, dubbed ‘Huddersfield Conversation’ and commissioned by Kirklees Council’s Creative Economy Team, was earmarked for a site on the pedestrian precinct on New Street.

It has now been shelved - but may materialise elsewhere in the district.

Huddersfield Civic Society, which vociferously opposed the piece, was notified that the planning application had been withdrawn. It’s a move that has left them equally pleased and puzzled.

The flowing band of mirrored stainless steel by artist David Boultbee was set to replace a raised flower bed near the Post Office on New Street. The ‘ribbon’ concept of the sculpture was said be a homage to Huddersfield’s textile past.

But it was immediately criticised. Civic Society chair Chris Marsden described it as “inappropriate, unambitious and mundane”. Other Huddersfield residents went further, calling it “hideous”.

“I am delighted,” said Mr Marsden. “The public voice did have an effect. No one spoke up for it. The street consultation - the idea that you can use a mirror to see things that you don’t expect - was so inept.”

Mr Marsden said funding of the £25,000 sculpture would have come from the Government’s £1.2m High Street Innovation Fund fronted by businesswoman and TV presenter Mary Portas. The piece was to have been made by Lockwood-based metal fabricators G&D Enterprises Ltd.

“I suspect that one part of the council has acted in ignorance of the greater need for New Street. Someone thinks they’ve had a good idea but haven’t discussed it with other parts of the council,” added Mr Marsden.

“The south end of New Street doesn’t need piecemeal action where you take just one element. It’s everything. I’m very grateful to all the citizens who took up their pens to make comments against it. We - Huddersfield - would have been embarrassed.

“£25,000 does not buy a lot these days but to add more clutter to the street is wrong.”

Yesterday David Boultbee said he was aware of the council’s decision not to go ahead with the piece but was reluctant to comment further. “It’s a council decision. I cannot really talk about it,” he said.

A Council spokesperson said the planning application was withdrawn so that the authority “could take the opportunity to consider placement in the context of wider regeneration schemes within the district” and followed comments from the public.

“This will ensure the sculpture is situated in the best place for the residents, shoppers and visitors to the district to enjoy. We hope to unveil plans on the future of the work in the very near future.”