Gusting winds have brought down a tree – demolishing a wall – in TP Woods at Gledholt.

The mature tree has fallen across a footpath popular with dog walkers.

It also left masonry strewn across the path near the entrance at Gledholt Bank but narrowly missed hitting an old boundary marker.

The Examiner contacted Kirklees Council, which has responsibility for the woods, but has been not yet received a response.

Richard Guthire, of the Friends of TP Woods, said: “A lot of trees don’t have big roots, so it is not surprising that a tree on steep banking and in full leaf can come down in high winds.”

TP Woods, also known as Gledholt Woods, is designated as a Local Nature Reserve and contains mature woodland, rough meadow and a pond known to contain white claw crayfish, the UK’s only native species. It is also noted for an unusual range of fungi.

The Friends of TP Woods carry out practical conservation work in the woods and adjacent Horses Field between Paddock and Gledholt, including repairing paths, planting trees and plants and collecting litter.

The woods can be accessed via Gledholt Bank, Heaton Road or Heaton Gardens.