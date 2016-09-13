Historic bridge at Honley to get revamped with special features

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

An historic bridge is being restored – and the aim is to make it a special feature to attract visitors.

Work has already started on the long-forgotten bridge at Magdale in Honley and the aim is to return it to how it looked in the late 18th century when it was used to walk livestock across Magdale Dam.

Honley builder Chris Langford has been given the task of carrying out the work and he revealed that a few added extras to the drystone bridge would make it a star attraction in the village.

The work, which will be completed in two weeks, will include improvements to pathways, additional dry-stone walling and hedge relaying.

At the moment the bridge comprises railway sleepers installed over the foundations of the original stone archway, largely hidden by undergrowth.

Much of the stone on the bridge and nearby dry-stone walling has been removed over decades and will need replacing.

A new conservation area will be created by reseeding and cultivating a wild flower meadow to attract bees and other pollinating insects.

Chris, who runs C L Construction in Thirstin Road, Honley, said two ancient stone gateposts from Turnpike House in the village were being incorporated into the design. New homes have now been built on the land where the old house stood.

There is already one seat by the bridge, and another will be provided at the beauty spot where there are ducks and fish.

The work, commissioned by Honley Village Community Trust which is a registered charity, is being funded with a “generous donation” from the family of the late Jim Pearson. He was a founder member of the Community Trust, but the amount of money given is not being disclosed.

A grant has also been handed over by the Tesco Bags of Help Local Community Scheme.

The bridge is being restored in Mr Pearson’s memory and his name will be incorporated into cobbles on the approach to it.

Mr Langford said as he had been working on the bridge he had been amazed at the number of people, including many walkers, who visit the area.

“Soon, it will be an even bigger attraction,” he said.

Chris has been involved in other projects in Honley including creating a popular boules pitch outside Honley Village Hall.