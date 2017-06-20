Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The bicentenary of the birth of Branwell, brother of the famous Brontë sisters, will be celebrated at a Calderdale pub.

Branwell was brother to Charlotte, Emily and Anne and June 26 will mark 200 years since he was born.

The celebration is planned at one of his favourite drinking haunts from his time as station master at Luddenden Foot railway station – The Lord Nelson public house in Luddenden village.

Leading the gathering on Saturday, July 1, at 7.30pm is local author Alan Titterington whose recently published novel St John In The Wilderness captures Branwell in his many guises. Branwell recorded his friendship with Alan’s ancestor John Titterington in his Luddenden diaries and painted portraits of him and his wife Mary in gratitude for their support through difficult times.

Also appearing at The Lord Nelson will be folk singer John Bromley (Kimber’s Men) whose solo CD From Higgin Chamber figures in Alan’s novel and was recorded in a studio at Higgin Chamber, Boulderclough, near Sowerby, formerly the home and weaving mill of John and Mary Titterington. This three-storey mill features in the novel and was visible across a wide sweep of the Calder Valley on the night of September 9, 1856, when it was destroyed by fire.

At the Lord Nelson celebration theatre director Gareth Tudor Price will give readings of Branwell’s poetry and his portraits of John and Mary Titterington will also be on display.