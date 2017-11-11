Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield has produced some famous people over the years.

Today we celebrate some of them who have made their names in careers ranging from politics through to acting and sport.

Click through these images to see photos of Labour’s Harold Wilson who served as British Prime Minister from 1964 to 1970 and again from 1974 to 1976.

Sir Patrick Stewart was a renowned Shakespearian actor before he found fame as a Hollywood star playing Jean-Luc Picard is Star Trek.

Another actor from our area was James Mason who lived in Edgerton and became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars just after World War Two, starring in films including The Desert Fox, 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, North By Northwest, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and The Boys From Brazil.

An actress from more recent times is Zoe Lucker.

From the world of the arts comes poet Simon Armitage and sport gave us cricketers such as Wilfred Rhodes and runner Derek Ibbotson.