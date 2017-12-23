Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may well have noticed it's Christmas which is why we've looked back at festive fun from Huddersfield in times gone by for our nostalgia gallery this week.

One photo shows Father Christmas on a house roof in 1953 … and he seems to be breaking every health and safety rule going.

Others include the famous man in red visiting Kirkwood Hospice.

Kind-hearted school pupils are pictured providing shoeboxes stuffed full of goodies for people in need while others are singing carols.

Nativity nostalgia ... many of these youngsters will now be in their late teens

One which will certainly strike a chord with older readers is a fantastic picture of masses of shoppers choosing their Christmas cards in a packed Woolworths which shows just how popular the store used to be.

And then there are, of course, the traditional Christmas Day babies with a bumper number born in 1961. That's one of three photos from that year with the others showing a traditional Christmas at the fireside in a Huddersfield home and another depicting Lockwood Methodists Youth Club.