Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This brilliant photograph of taxis in Huddersfield has been sent by Huddersfield man Rodney Senior who now lives in Canada.

The taxis are parked just outside the gates to Greenhead Park and Rodney thinks the photograph was taken just before the war in 1938 or 1939.

His grandmother and step grandfather lived in the house just behind the taxis.

The 81-year-old said: “I would be about three or four years old at that time and only have two recollections of the house. One is of being fascinated by a glass panelled door from one area of the home to another and the other of watching trolleybuses come over the top of ‘The Mount’ (the top of Trinity Street). That possibly started my lifelong interest in Huddersfield trolleybuses!

“I left Huddersfield in 1963 and only returned to visit my parents, who later joined us in Canada in 1985. My grandmother was Annie Denham when I knew her and my grandfather Alfred Denham was a leather merchant in Huddersfield.

“Annie was married to Richard Fox (my grandfather) who died in 1926. Together they owned and operated Fox’s Academy of Dancing on Trinity Street.”

Rodney, who lives in the town of Hampton in the county of New Brunswick in Canada, lived in Crosland Moor until he was 10 and then the family moved to Marsh.

When he married Judith the couple bought a home on Western Road in Cowlersley.

They emigrated to Canada 50 years ago on September 1, 1967, and had a family celebration recently on Prince Edward Island which is

near to their home. With them were their two sons, David and Andrew, their wives Lurence and Sheila, and grandsons Ben and Matthew.

Rodney said: “We decided to leave England because the Labour party won the election. On such things are major decisions made.

“I still follow Huddersfield Town and my Town scarf is on display in the rear window of our car. I never expected to see them in the top flight of English football in my lifetime.

“I have fond memories of the old Leeds Road ground in the late 1940s and 50s and players like Jimmy Glazzard, Les Massie, Ray Wilson and Denis Law. Those were the days for me.”