The end of The Great War was noted in Honley, like many other places in Britain, with a day of celebration.

That was on July 20, 1919.

Villagers are planning to mark the centenary exactly 100 years on with a weekend when Honley Remembers in the summer of 2019.

The organisers are hoping to build on the history of the sacrifice of the local men who went to fight and never came back.

They also want to record village life during the war years and are seeking many untold stories.

There were many unacknowledged community members who ‘did their bit’ and the organisers would like to know more about them.

Carol Roberts, who is leading the small team already working on the project, said: “We would like villagers to share their family memories of life in Honley during that time, We want to let everyone know what an interesting place it was and still is.”

The Honley Remembers event will be held on the weekend of July 19 and 21, 2019.

Carol added: “We are seeking memories, letters, photographs of Honley in WW1. In fact, anything that affected family life in Honley.

“Any information or memories would be very helpful in creating a picture of life in Honley during and after WW1.”

They are interested in:

* Family members who went away to fight, those who were injured and came home.

* Family members who had to stay at home and work in reserved occupations such as local mills, munitions factories, blacksmiths etc.

* Honley Auxiliary Hospital

Special meetings are being held at Honley Village Hall on Thursday, September 21 from 2pm to 3pm and on Thursday, October 12, again from 2pm to 3pm.

Anyone who can help in this project with any information about Honley during and after WW1 is more than welcome.

Honley lost two brothers during the war – Fred and Willie Newsome – who both died during the Battle of the Somme.

On September 16, 1916, the 21st King’s Royal Rifles were advancing towards the village of Flers on the Somme as part of the Battle of Flers-Courcelette. This battle was notable as it was the first time tanks were used with the attack supported by 49 of the new machines.

During the course of the battle, Willie was struck by a gunshot to the head and was taken to 28 Casualty Clearing Station where he died a few hours later.

Meanwhile, Fred, who was with the 13th King’s Royal Rifles, was in the trenches on the Somme in mid-October as part of a renewed assault to regain battle objectives.

Fred was hit by the blast from a rifle grenade which landed close to him.

The brothers’ mother, Annie, had lost two sons within four weeks.

World War One did not officially end on November 11, 1918, even though the guns fell silent.

The treaty negotiations at Versailles continued long into the following year.

In Britain the Peace Committee met for the first time on May 9, 1919, when they outlined a celebration running over four days, including a Victory March through London, a day of Thanksgiving services, a river pageant, and a day of popular festivities.

The main day was Saturday, July 19, 1919.

That morning saw thousands of people gathered across London – they had travelled in overnight by train and bus. The Peace March was one of the most impressive spectacles ever witnessed by Londoners and the world. Nearly 15,000 troops took part in the march, led by the victorious Allied commanders.

That day King George V issued a message to the wounded soldiers: “To these, the sick and wounded who cannot take part in the festival of victory I send out greetings and bid them good cheer, assuring them that the wounds and scars so honourable in themselves, inspire in the hearts of their fellow countrymen the warmest feelings of gratitude and respect.”