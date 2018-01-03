Load mobile navigation
Huddersfield netball nostalgia

  1. The Croppers Arms netball team, Royds Hall. (Front) Captains, Helen Hinchliffe (Left) Cpt 2nd team and Anne Hollingworth Cpt 1st team.1 of 20
  2. Holmfirth High School Netball Captain Christie Hutchings (front) with her team and coach Zoe Ward (back left).2 of 20
  3. Netball players at Milnsbridge County Youth Club3 of 20
  4. Netball team - Nields School, Slaithwaite. - William Broadbent-Allen (left) and James Maclaren (right) and team.4 of 20
  5. Yorkshire County Netball Tournament5 of 20
  6. Fartown High School netball successes - Ophelia Asher (front) who has been selected for Yorkshire, and other netball players6 of 20
  7. Moldgreen netball team 1953 winners of Huddersfield shield7 of 20
  8. Salendine Nook High School Netball team (Left to right) from back:Helen Walker, Katie Zientek, Laura Ellam, Ashlea Ferguson. (front) Lauren Tetley, Rachel Pearson, Charlotte Longbottom Elizabeth Beever, Jade Brookes in April 20038 of 20
  9. Greenhead College netball team. (Left to right) (back) Caroline Mackinnon, Emma Phillips, Eve Blanshard, Kim Henderson. (front) Katy Platts, Natalie Alcock, Kelly Bostock (captain) in March 20039 of 20
  10. Yorkshire County Netball Tournament at Salendine Nook10 of 20
  11. Colne Valley High School pupil Jane Wimpenny picked in 1986 for the West Yorkshire netball squad.11 of 20
  12. Netball coaching at Slaithwaite: Instructor Geraldine Plant with youngsters (left to right) Jessica Pearson, Georgina Tolson, Liam Butterworth, Annabel Hepworth and Joshua Dwyer at one of the coaching sessions in October 200412 of 20
  13. North of England netball final13 of 20
  14. Nields Primary and Nursery School's netball team with the High Five tournament trophy. Team coach Jo Best (back left) and Leanne Dransfield (front left) and Ryan Pickles (front right) with the trophy14 of 20
  15. Reinwood Junior School netball winners. - Captain Daniel Nixon (right) and team members Shannon Brown, Isobel Guthrie, Anna Lloyd, Deana Murray, Elenya Jackson, Jamal Bent and Jess Gerrard in March 200715 of 20
  16. Year three activity day at Shelley College: Boys and girls from the Shelley Pyramid Junior Schools play netball, one of the activities during the day at Shelley in June 200516 of 20
  17. Scisset Middle, Year 7 Netball, (left to right) Claire Turnbull, Stephanie Lowen, Kate Taylor, Georgann Law, Judith Mottram, Laura Casson, Jessica Spark, Vicky Rhodes in May 200417 of 20
  18. Dalton JI and N School Netball champions (left to right) from back: Charley Smith; Susan Moore; Lucy Riding; Alicia Holdsworth; Dayna Bamforth with Asleigh Powell and Zoe Sloan (front) in April 200418 of 20
  19. Salendine Nook High School girls win Kirklees Schools Netball tournament back from left Lauren Kudarenko, Laura Ellan, Amy Booth, Katie Zientek, Lauren Tetley, Anjna Dawett, Dijan Matheson. front from left Rachel Pearson, Helen Walker, Jade Brookes, Elizabeth Beever, Charlotte Longbottom in March 200219 of 20
  20. Hudds Grammar School netball team, from left, Laura Walmsley, Natalie Brown, Alicia Haren, Lexie Ward, Melissa Shutt-Vine, Jody Sykes, Amy Lindley, Leanne Solano, Ashley Wilson in March 200220 of 20
