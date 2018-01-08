Load mobile navigation
Pub nostalgia

  1. England v Sweden. A packed to the doorways pub (the Warehouse) where customers watched the world cup match with their friends. Anxious final minutes as England lose the plot.1 of 20
  2. Licencees of The Grey Horse pub at Birchencliffe, Mel Pitchford and Rich Lloyd in the cellar of the pub where there have been ghostly goings-on.2 of 20
  3. Pub Idol, Neil Thorpe in action at the Bridge Pub, Manchester Road, Longroyd Bridge. With licencees, Derek (left) and Dawn Hopton.3 of 20
  4. The Slubber's Arms pub, Huddersfield. 18534 of 20
  5. Regulars at the Junction pub, Marsh prepare to set off on their fancy dress pub crawl in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.5 of 20
  6. Man playing snooker in pub, Crosland Moor6 of 20
  7. Men playing dominoes in pub at Scapegoat Hill, Huddersfield7 of 20
  8. Pub interior, Upperthong Village Special8 of 20
  9. Liverpool fans back from European Cup 1977 in Rome Outside The Unicorn pub in the town centre9 of 20
  10. Volunteers and their guests at the OAP Party at the Junction Pub Kirkburton.10 of 20
  11. Mothers and friends of Newsome pre-school Playgroup donned fancy dress for a fund raising pub crawl around Huddersfield.11 of 20
  12. Charity Fund raising staff from The Jack'O'Mitre pub at Scammonden (left to right) Emma Melkowski, Leanne Thompson, Natalie Hughes, Rob Wilson, Hannah Beaumont, Kate Banks and Melissa Crowther with the charity bottle to collect their tips to donate to the breast cancer charity.12 of 20
  13. Red Lion regular Chris Wakefield enjoys his breakfast with a pint joined by landladySuzy Bell (centre), landlord John Taylor (second right) with other regulars at the Jackson Bridge pub.13 of 20
  14. The Lockwood pub reopens. Joint proprietors (left to right) Sue Robinson, Mark Robinson, Barry Dodsley and Karen Dodsley.14 of 20
  15. Tetleys Best Pub in Yorkshire "Boot And Shoe" at Scholes. Celebrating are L/lord & L/lady David & Debbie Whiteley and customers Ken Bill and Dave Boothroyd. All(left to right)15 of 20
  16. Holme valley beagles setting off from Coach and horses pub, Honley. From left David Woodhead (landlord), Simon Ford, James Swanbury and Cyril Ford.16 of 20
  17. Former World Darts Champion, Crafty Cockney, Eric Bristow (front) with ten of the sixteen players from the Huddersfield Darts League who played him in a challenge at the Jolly Sailor pub in Rawthorpe.17 of 20
  18. Abseilers from the Marsh House Pub: (Left to right) ready for their charity effort, Tony Karolczuk, Chris Karolczuk, Jez Pierce, Mandy Hartley and Terry Patrice.18 of 20
  19. Huddersfield in Bloom: Manager of the Railway Inn on Bradford Road, Joey Tyrrell amongst the blooms outside the Hillhouse pub.19 of 20
  20. CAMRA Pub of the Year, The Star, Albert Street, Folly Hall. Licensees Sam Watt and Tyrone Lawton.20 of 20
