Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year is a big one for Elland ... as it’s 700 years old.

Way back in 1317 the town received a Royal Charter to hold a weekly market and be classed officially as a market town.

Elland is one of the oldest settlements in Calderdale and is even entered in the Domesday Book as Ealand, roughly meaning ‘land by the river’ in Anglo-Saxon. The town received a Royal Charter on February 24, 1317 from King Edward II allowing it to host a weekly market, as well as two fairs a year.

To celebrate, a series of events will be held in the town throughout the year, led by the Elland Development Board.

The Board, which was formed last year, is made up of representatives from Calderdale Council, as well as local businesses and people from the local community. It is putting together a programme of events for 2017 celebrating Elland, looking to the future of the town as well as remembering the past 700 years.

There will be a celebration launch event on Tuesday, January 31 at Elland Cricket Club from 6.30pm to 7.30pm when people will be able to find out more about how the anniversary will celebrate the town and its history. A buffet and refreshments will be provided. Commemorative events will take place every month throughout the year. The full timetable is still being finalised, but events will focus on heritage and festivals and will also include seasonal events through the year.