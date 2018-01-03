Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s an often forgotten part of British history ... yet has been remembered and honoured by a Huddersfield school.

Mount Pleasant Primary School in Lockwood has staged an exhibition about the role of soldiers from the Indian sub-continent who fought on Britain’s side during the First World War and played a crucial role.

The display called Our Shared History, Our Shared Heritage is a photographic one showing a series of stunningly moving archive photos of soldiers from the British-Indian Army who served in the Great War.

As part of their work on positive citizenship and what makes up Britishness, the pupils learned about the huge contribution made by the British-Indian Army during the 1914-1918 conflict.

More than 400,000 men from the rural villages of Punjab, Kashmir and the North-West Frontier region of what at the time was the vast country of ‘British-India’ instantly volunteered to fight for King and Country as soon as the First World War broke out in August 1914.

Another 700,000 volunteered their services in the year 1916 when conscription was introduced in Britain for the first time by Lloyd George’s coalition government. Even though conscription did not apply in the empire, young Muslim and Sikh men signed up as volunteers in their thousands from across the sub-continent to join the British-Indian Army.

More than 1.1 million men were enlisted by the time the conflict came to an end in November 1918 and was the largest volunteer force ever to be recruited in British military history.

A total of 74,187 Indian soldiers died in the First World War and another 62,000 were seriously wounded. At least 17 British-Indian Army soldiers earned the Victoria Cross medal for exceptional bravery.

Part of the exhibition has several rare colour photographs of British-Indian Army soldiers that can be viewed alongside dozens of others taken in black and white.

In Indian and Pakistani culture the First World War is known as the Jhang-E-Azeem – it is an Urdu language title which in English means the Great War.

The exhibition display has been developed as a partnership between the Kirklees Faith Network and West Yorkshire Police.