To mark the Huddersfield Examiner reaching the 50,000 edition milestone on Wednesday 9 August we are running a series of nostalgia features. Today it's the turn of rugby league and how we've reported on it since 1895

The Examiner has covered the highs and lows of Huddersfield Rugby League Club since its formation in 1895 as one of the original 22 rugby league clubs.

From the birth of rugby league at Huddersfield’s George Hotel to the rise of the famous claret and gold club at its Fartown base, the paper has covered every scrum and try for over a century.

The April 25 1953 edition reported on a thrilling Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Beneath the headline ‘Huddersfield Triumph at Wembley - A Fine Birthday for Peter Ramsden’, the report opened with the suggestion that the game was “the dirtiest final ever seen at Wembley”.

The report stated: “Huddersfield won the rugby league cup with a great exhibition of grit and stamina. With Devery out of action practically the whole of the second half and with Hunter off the field for twenty minutes, they had overcome an opposition that had made this the dirtiest final ever seen at Wembley.

“The game had been packed full of exciting things and Huddersfield had fully deserved their success by hard and skilful football in which the forwards had played a heroic part.

“Ramsden, with two tries, had been one of the heroes of the afternoon and Henderson’s running deserved better success than had come his way.”

The final score was Huddersfield 15, St Helens 10.