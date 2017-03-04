Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dancing has been a tradition and form of celebration in and around Huddersfield for many decades.

From Scottish country flings, to line dancing, to modern sequence classes, street dancing and disco.

This week we have taken a look into our photographic archive for coverage of dances, events, classes and performances through the years.

There are photos from Barbara Peters School of Dance, from Nora Bray's School of Dancing and from sequence dances in the late 1970s.

Also look out for children who enjoyed a folk dance festival in Dalton - way back in June 1961.

And, of course there are charity events and events from schools, churches and on the stage.

Enjoy the photos and don't forget to tag friends and family if you spot them in any of the line-ups.