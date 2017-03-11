Pets have been at the heart of our homes for decades.
Our furry, feathered - or even scaled - friends play a big part in our lives, so this week's Nostalgia has shone a light on our best friends and loyal companions.
We have a postman-bothering cat, a therapy dog, prize-winning rabbits, and even an iguana.
There are photos from Holmfirth in 1952, an RSPCA pet show in Huddersfield in August 1953 and a similar event in July 1962.
One photo from Holmfirth shows two young men with a pet magpie in June 1952.
And watch out for a family pet pig called Bubble which we photographed in October 2007.
