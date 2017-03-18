Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Beaumont Park, Huddersfield's oldest park has been a site for events, activities and leisure for many decades.

In 1879, Mr HF Beaumont offered the area known as Dungeon Wood to the Corporation of Huddersfield to create the town's first public park and recreation ground.

Four years later, in October 1883, Beaumont Park was opened.

In recent years the Crosland Moor park's cascade and fountains have been renovated and the bandstand reinstated and renovated.

Our dip into the Examiner's photographic archive includes pictures of the park from the 1950s, with children enjoying the boating pond in 1954 and swimmers in the pool in June of that same year.

There are photos from the Beaumont Park Gala in 2002 and 2003 and from a carol service in the park in 2003.