Huddersfield nostalgia: Life on the stage

Huddersfield nostalgia: Life on the stage

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theatre performances have delighted audiences of all ages for centuries.

So this week's nostalgia gallery is taking a look back at how they have changed over the decades.

From Robinson Crusoe to Babes in the Wood, stories of all genres have been staged across Huddersfield down the years.

Our photo gallery includes pictures of productions from a range of groups, among them Huddersfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society, Brighouse Children's Theatre and Turn Again Theatre.

There are photos from a production of Patience which was staged at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in 2004.

And there are images of productions put on by Spot on Musical Theatre, Turn Again Theatre and Kirklees Performing Arts Theatre.

If you spot a friend, relative or work colleague, don't forget to tag them on Facebook.