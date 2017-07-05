Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week we are showcasing postcards collected over many years by Alan Bower.

Alan, of Highgate Lane, Lepton, is an Examiner reader who has been an avid collector of postcards since he was in his teens more than 40 years ago.

His postcards reveal how we used to live and how our villages have changed over the years.

This week's collection of postcards includes views of Tandem, Lascelles Hall Cricket Club carnival, a fire in Birkby, a rural scene at Ainley Top, a service at the war memorial in Denby Dale and the cobbled streets of Milnsbridge.