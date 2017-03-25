Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Snowdrops and daffodils are blooming and the weather is starting to feel milder - spring is coming!

This week we have delved into the Examiner's photo archives to see how we have celebrated the arrival of spring down the decades.

There are photos from Lockwood Village Green Spring Fair in 2006, the Shepley Spring Festival from May 2007 and a special spring clean which took place in Ravensknowle in May 1954.

Watch out for the Hexhamshire Lasses, morris dancers who performed at the Shepley Spring Festival and women who featured in the Asian spring festival in April 2005.

And take a look at the black and white image of the Brighouse Spring Fayre from 1962.

Don't forget to tag any friends and family on Facebook, if you spot any familiar faces in our gallery of photos.