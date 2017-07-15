Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In this week's Huddersfield nostalgia feature we are taking a look back at proms at schools and colleges around Huddersfield in recent years.

Some of the young people arrived by limousine, others wore handmade gowns but all of them had smiles on their faces.

A promenade dance, commonly called a prom, is a semi-formal dance or gathering of students.

The trend arrived in the UK from the United States on the back of TV shows such as Glee and Hannah Montana and movies like High School Musical.

In the US, proms originated in the posh colleges of America's well-heeled north-east and were widely mentioned in US school handbooks from the 1930s although they go back further than that.

A couple of years ago it was estimated that more than 85 per schools of schools in Britain were holding proms - no doubt that percentage may now be higher.

They are held for school-leavers but also younger children too.