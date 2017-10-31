Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major event is being staged in Huddersfield this weekend for people fascinated by family history.

The Family History Fair organised by Huddersfield and District Family History Society will be at Cathedral House, St Thomas’ Road, Folly Hall near Huddersfield town centre this Saturday (November 4) between 10am and 4pm.

Information will help everyone from beginners to serious amateur historians.

Susan Hutson, Secretary for Huddersfield and District Family History Society, said: “Even if you are a beginner and have yet to find anything exciting in your family history then this is the place to come to get lots of hints and tips from society volunteers on how to start out on your own family history journey.

“There will be a range of family and local history societies, commercial suppliers which include this year a photo restoration expert, booksellers, local archives and museums.”

It will feature three speakers including local historian David Griffiths discussing his research into the Edgerton Villas, Dave Smith from the University of Huddersfield’s Heritage Quay talking about their Wesley Historical Society records and Ian Baxter who looks at life in the Colne Valley in the mid 20th century through the Films of Miss Lucy Fairbanks.

Admission is £3 and it is free for young people under the age of 16.

Exhibitors include Chris Makepeace Historical Maps, Friends of Tolson and Ravensknowle Museum, Calderdale Family History Society, Family and Community Historical Research Society, Kirklees Local Studies Library, Huddersfield Local History Society, Holme Valley Civic Society – Local History Group, Huddersfield and District Archaeological Society, Alzheimer’s Research Support Group (Huddersfield), West Yorkshire Archive Service (Kirklees), Honley Civic Society and Colne Valley Museum.