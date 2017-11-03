Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man who discovered Roxy Music and first introduced Bob Marley to a British audience will be giving a talk in Huddersfield.

Richard Williams was editor of the music magazine Melody Maker during the 1970s and is renowned as one of the UK’s most influential music journalists and critics.

He will be giving a talk at the University of Huddersfield on Thursday, November 9 at 7pm in the Oastler Building. Richard will be discussing the reasons behind the success of the music of the decade from the late 60s and to the late 70s and why there has been an apparent decline over the past 30 years in both popular music and criticism.

After leaving Melody Maker Richard subsequently became an artist manager at Island records, the original host of BBC 2’s Old Grey Whistle Test and for 20 years was the chief sports writer on the Guardian. He was largely responsible for introducing to the public such influential bands as the Velvet Underground, Roxy Music and Bob Marley.

The talk is free and open to the public as part of the university’s Sound-Vision-Place programme.

Dr Stephen Dorril, senior lecturer at the university, said: “Richard Williams is one of the very best writers working in journalism. His biographies of Bob Dylan and Miles Davies are regarded as the standard works on these artists.”

“He has been extremely well-regarded and people bought albums solely on his recommendation. They were never disappointed as he had deep and respected knowledge of popular music.”

Tickets are available from https:// www.hud.ac.uk/sound-vision-place/