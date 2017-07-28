Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A quarter of a century ago a former Huddersfield church was converted into a nightclub.

Businessman Nick Sardo spent £1m transforming the Milton United Reformed Church just off Huddersfield ring road at the top of Queen Street South into the Plaza.

It put Huddersfield firmly on the clubbing map and Friday nights became known as the Dance Factory with room inside for 1,200 people.

Now Peter Etchells, who was resident DJ at the club in 1992, is organising a reunion which will feature original DJs Cutmaster, HMC, Flake-E, Pete Monsoon and DJ Skratch along with guest DJs DJC and DJ Roller.

It will be at the Rock Cafe’s club Paparazzi on Ramsden Street in Huddersfield town centre on September 30 starting at 9pm through to 3am with free entry.

Peter said: “The year 1992 saw the peak of the rave era and coaches from Manchester would arrive along with people from Huddersfield, Halifax and Leeds.

“In Huddersfield, a group called Alpha was a group of local DJs, MCs and promoters who brought the Plaza into the leagues of clubs like Orbit in Leeds and Angels in Burnley. Even though it was no longer a church, people still came religiously to the Plaza to be part of something big and bathe themselves in the faith of their music.”

At the reunion only vinyl records will be played and it will be the original records played back then.

A Facebook group has been set up at www.facebook.com/groups/Plaza92