Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A high profile campaign is now underway to try to save the current imposing Huddersfield Royal Infirmary from closing.

But here are some photographs of the hospital that Huddersfield relied on before the huge new hospital was built in Lindley in the mid 1960s.

These photographs even show the operating theatre at the hospital on Portland Street near Huddersfield town centre which later became part of Huddersfield Technical College.

They also show events at the new HRI, especially the children’s wards including a visit from Santa.

Many people will recall Princess Diana visiting the hospital in June 1987.

Under current plans HRI will be demolished and replaced by a far smaller hospital on the other side of Acre Street with most of the services including its A&E transferred to an extended Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.