This week in All Our Yesterdays we take a look back at the different societies in Huddersfield from days gone by … and many are still up and running now.

No-one can say there aren’t plenty of things to do in Huddersfield and these societies give just a glimpse of the many possibilities.

A photo of the National Waterways Festival is a reminder of the magnificent achievement by Huddersfield Canal Society which turned its dream to reopen the long disused Huddersfield Narrow Canal into reality after many years of hard work.

Amateur operatic societies are highly regarded in Huddersfield and we have a photo from 2004 of Woodhouse Operatic Society’s production of Guys and Dolls and Lindley Church Amateur Operatic Society’s production of Gigi in 2002.

There is also a close-up shot of the observatory at Crosland Hill run by Huddersfield Astronomical Society.