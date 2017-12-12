MPs who have represented our area over the years

MPs who have represented our area over the years

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s All Our Yesterdays takes a look back at Members of Parliament who have been part of life in and around Huddersfield down the decades.

Our longest-serving MP is Barry Sheerman who has represented Huddersfield for Labour since 1979.

But people looking through the images will no doubt remember Graham Riddick who was the Conservative MP in the Colne Valley for 10 years until the Tories’ disastrous election of 1997 when a Labour government under Tony Blair swept to power.

He was replaced by Kali Mountford who held the seat for Labour until 2010.

There are also images of socialist Victor Grayson who was the Colne Valley MP from 1907 to 1910 but vanished in mysterious circumstances in 1920.

And then there is Kenneth Lomas, MP for Huddersfield West, who is pictured on a visit to Royds Hall School in 1966.