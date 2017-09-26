Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's hard to believe but Eureka! is 25 years old this year.

The children's museum has welcomed millions of people through its doors over the years, from tiny tots to royalty.

And this year it marked a quarter of a century since the first visitors set foot in the museum.

The museum has evolved over the years, incorporating new technology into its interactive exhibitions.

And the museum has launched a website for visitors to share their Eureka! moments from over the years.

"When you say you work at Eureka!, people can’t wait to tell you about their different experiences,” explained Communications Manager, Sophie Ballinger. “And it’s the same on our social media channels: people feel a special ownership over and pride for the museum, and have something unique to say about it.

"So we wanted to capture this legacy, ensuring our visitors played a crucial role in creating something lasting; and seeing as we are embracing a digital future, a website was the perfect fit.

"It also meant that it was accessible for everyone, not just those that live locally.”

Anyone can share their memories of Eureka! on the site, either as a video or a picture and story.

Sophie added: "It doesn’t have to be very long, polished or professional, but capture what the museum means to them.

"It could be one humorous or meaningful anecdote or an explanation of why Eureka! is so special. We would love to have a mix of past and current, children and adults.”

Click here to visit the site.