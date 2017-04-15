Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield had a ‘gambling park’ run by a Victorian-era bruiser.

Long before the opening of public parks such as Beaumont Park there was Green Stile Park where men placed bets upon various ‘sports’ from wrestling and coin tossing to sparrow shooting and dog racing.

Some of its long-forgotten history has been unearthed by Chris Marsden, chairman of Huddersfield Civic Society, who stumbled upon its existence while researching another local park.

Green Stile Park – also known as Green Stile Grounds – operated from 1865 to 1869 and was, judging by newspaper cuttings, a piece of land next to an inn at Birchencliffe.

Both enterprises were run by Francis ‘Frank’ Ford whose credentials as a hard man can be established from a Huddersfield Chronicle cutting from February 11, 1865.

Ford, then landlord of the Warren House Inn, Lindley Moor, was charged alongside William Henry Sykes of assaulting two men who had been drinking at the pub.

Both men were found guilty and fined five shillings each after the court heard the victims, who were drunk, were knocked down and “kicked with brutal violence”, one of them suffering a “hole in his head.”

Later that year the Warren House Inn staged a “walking match” over 40 miles which featured betting on the outcome during the entire race. It was won by J Birtwhistle when his opponent gave up after 26 miles.

Later in 1865 Francis Ford had established Green Stile Park which was attracting upwards of 800 people for a day of sports and gambling. But the authorities were on his case in the years that followed.

In 1869 Ford was fined £5 for permitting gambling on the ‘Green Stile Race Course’ despite his attempt to wriggle out of it by claiming his inn was in the jurisdiction of Halifax.

Several other men appeared in court for aiding and abetting him, among them Crosland Smith, a collier, and Benjamin Thorp, whose job was listed as ‘scavenger’.

In May that year Ford was fined under the Sunday Act.

A police sergeant alleged the Race Ground run by Ford was a magnet for “all the thieves in Huddersfield” while others said the men’s races were performed by men “almost in a state of nudity.”

In 1869 Ford lost his beerhouse licence and was made bankrupt. It is not known what became of him after that.

Chris Marsden says nothing is left of Green Stile Park which was on the site of Birchencliffe Cricket Club.

Francis Ford, he adds, had operated on the margins of the law, although it’s clear he was only supplying a demand for ‘leisure betting’ – watching sport and gambling.

Chris said: “It wasn’t organised crime, just life on the edge. Green Stile was a thorn in the side of the authorities. They sought to close him down by any means they could.”