Examiner reader Jeffrey Turner from Hepworth is keen to find out more about this old school photo.

It dates back to just before World War Two, was taken in 1938 or 1939 and is of class 1b or 2b at Nabb School in Holmfirth.

Jeffrey, 90, who was in the class, said: “Any survivors will now be 90 years old or in their 90th year. I would be interested to know how many of the people on this school photo are still surviving.

“It would be great if anyone recognises themselves or a relative.”

He worked as a baker and confectioner at J and F Dawsons in Underbank, Holmfirth, before two years National Service in the catering corps.

The rest of his working life was at Hepworth Iron Company.

He wrote a book called Brass Bands in the Holme Valley published in 2015. He has also published a book on shopping in Holmfirth during the 1930s and 40s published in 2016.

Contact Jeffrey by email at jeffreyturner.7@btinternet.com or phone him on 01484 683793.